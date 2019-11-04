The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a fuel truck that occurred in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, as a 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Sussex Highway in the left lane, approaching the intersection of Redden Road. At the same time, a 1989 White Manufacturing six-wheel fuel truck, carrying diesel fuel, was traveling westbound on Redden Road, crossing over both the northbound and southbound lanes of Sussex Highway.

The Corolla and truck entered the intersection simultaneously and collided. The fuel truck overturned, landing upside down and spilling a substantial amount of diesel fuel.

The operator of the Corolla, 49-year-old Isaias B. Perez, of Bridgeville, was properly restrained and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the fuel truck, a 64-year-old Milton man, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sussex Highway southbound, in the area of Redden Road, was closed for four hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.