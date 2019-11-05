The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation recently presented the Food Bank of Delaware with a check for $5,856, representing part of the proceeds from the foundation’s annual 5K Milk Run/Walk which was held this year at Buffalo Wild Wings in Dover.

The funds will be used to help support the Food Bank’s Delaware Backpack Program, which provides food for at-risk children on days when federal school meal programs are not available. Since its inception, the Milk Run has provided $73,000 to the Ministry of Caring and the Middletown Neighborhood House. The Food Bank was added this year.