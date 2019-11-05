45-year-old Heriberto Acebedo arrested

A Georgetown man has been charged with his seventh DUI.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, Georgetown Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of North Street when they stopped a vehicle for a mechanical violation. The operator, 45-year-old Heriberto Acebedo, of Georgetown, appeared to be intoxicated and showed multiple signs of impairment. A computer inquiry revealed that Acebedo had six previous DUI convictions.

In addition, there was a 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle with Acebedo, and a 10- and two-year old had been left at home alone.

Acebedo was charged with his seventh offense DUI, a felony, driving without a license and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution due to his intoxicated state.