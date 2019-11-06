Sen. Tom Carper, senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, authored a Nov. 6 op-ed in CNBC marking the start of open enrollment season, which runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

“When it comes to crafting effective policies for our country, I believe that we should find out what works and do more of that,” wrote Carper. “As health care open enrollment begins, there is growing evidence that the Affordable Care Act is working, and it is imperative that we build on its success — not tear it down.”

Carper noted that, despite Republicans’ repeated efforts to dismantle the ACA, the health care law is working and providing millions of American families access to quality, affordable health insurance.

“As we kick off the 2020 open enrollment period, 43 new insurers will be offering coverage in marketplaces of states around the country in the coming year,” wrote Carper. “That gain comes on top of the 23 new insurers that were added in 2019. And as competition increases in the ACA marketplaces, premiums have begun to stabilize. Some are even decreasing. Next year, premiums for the most popular ACA plans across America are set to drop by 4%. Even more encouraging, multiple states will see average premiums come down by double digits in their exchanges next year.”

Carper joined Gov. John Carney, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro and Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker on Nov. 4, to announce Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace will have a 19% drop in rates for 2020. Maryland, Colorado and Montana will see similar price reductions, due in large part to the implementation of a reinsurance program designed to help insurers pay for some of their costliest patients.

Carper’s op-ed is available at cnb.cx/2oUAC5p.