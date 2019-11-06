The Delaware State University’s Hornet Flight Team showed its aviation skills by winning the Oct. 28 Region VII, National Intercollegiate Flight Association competition concluded at the New Bedford Regional Airport Bridgewater in New Bedford, Massachusetts, hosted by Bridgewater State University.

The Hornet Flight Team Awards included winning the first-place awards in three categories — Competition Safety, the Judges Trophy and the SAFECON — Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference — Championship.

The Hornet Flight Team consisted of team captain Sam Strauss, team safety officer Michael Rogers, Colin Twardus, Kyle Longhany, Jay Shah, Christopher Guerra-Morales, Nick Jones, Dante Russell, Shelbe Jarrett and Gabrielle Chuke. The coaches were Neal Thompson and Roger Kruser.

The Hornet Flight Team will compete at SAFECON on May 18-23, 2020, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

NIFA exists to serve as a forum, competitive and non-competitive, for collegiate aviators. Flight Schools compete at the regional level with the top-three winning teams invited to compete at the SAFECON national championships, an aviation skills competition pitting young pilots from around the country against one another.

The National Championship is the premier collegiate flight competition with more than 500 competitors from more than 30 schools. Young pilots from across the country compete for awards in aviation skills including landing, navigation, preflight, flight planning, crew based simulations, safety and sportsmanship.

DSU’s Aviation Program offers bachelor’s degrees in the professional pilot and aviation management categories. The Hornet Flight Team last competed in the National Competition in 2017.