31-year-old Anthony E. Diorio, of Lewes, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man on assault and related charges.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, around 6:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to 19000 block of Beaver Dam Road in Lewes for a report of an assault. A 23-year-old female told police that she had been arguing with her boyfriend, 31-year-old Anthony E. Diorio, when he held her down and prevented her from leaving. Diorio allegedly struck her several times and then cut her with a knife.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medial treatment. A computer inquiry revealed that Diorio had a no contact order with the victim.

Diorio was found in a vehicle on scene upon police arrival and was taken into custody without incident. About four grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Diorio was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, breach of release and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,001 cash-only bond.