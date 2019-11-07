See a video and a photo gallery with this story as music teacher Leslie Carlson leads third grade students in songs during this program honoring veterans and the armed forces

Clayton Elementary third graders held a tribute to veterans today, Nov. 7, because there won't be classes for students Nov. 8 or Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Associate Principal Michael Daws welcomed the audience which included students' relatives who are veterans or who are serving in the military. He also recognized officials from the town, county, state and veterans organizations.

The third graders placed roses at a table to honor service men and women who have died or who are missing.

The Smyrna High School Air Force Junior ROTC color guard posting the colors, followed by the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by students.

Clayton Elementary Teacher of the Year Shannon Peal led the pledge of allegiance.

Students read tributes to veterans including their family members and neighbors.

Music teacher Leslie Carlson led the tribute to the armed forces as the students sang the song from each branch of the military. Then the students sang "God Bless the USA."

Kent County Levy Court President thanked the students and staff for the tribute and thanked all veterans.

Tom Daws thanked the students and then as a gift for Carlson, he presented a talking stick modeled after those used by Native Americans, with symbols of the qualities that a teacher needs.

The students sang "American Tears" with soloists Elias Baylis and Paisley Massey while a video tribute to veterans and the armed forces was shown.

Wendell Banyay played "Taps" to conclude the program.