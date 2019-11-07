Amber Anderson, of Smyrna, a bartender at the Dover LongHorn Steakhouse, 505 N. Dupont Highway, took home the regional win after participating in the Bar Stars Series, a competition that tests the teams’ knowledge at the bar and celebrates the top bartenders in each restaurant.

Anderson is one of 58 team members from across the country to achieve this distinction, out of thousands who were invited to participate in the competition.

“At LongHorn Steakhouse, we’re all about quality in everything we serve, from our fresh, never frozen steaks to our hand-crafted, ice-cold beverages,” said Thomas Hall, executive vice president of operations at LongHorn Steakhouse. “Amber has proven day in and day out that she is passionate about providing extraordinary service to every guest at her bar, and we’re proud to name her our Regional Bar Star Champion.”

Anderson, a Smyrna resident who has worked at LongHorn for a year, said her favorite part of the job is the energy that her team members bring to the restaurant.

Anderson’s favorite LongHorn drink is the Three Don’s Margarita, which features three different pours of premium Don Julio Tequila: anejo, reposado and blanco. Her top bartending tip is to get to know the guests, and she has been in the restaurant industry for 15 years.

The first annual Bar Stars Series awards cash prizes totaling more than $50,000 and celebrates LongHorn’s “commitment to serving quality in a glass every day.” This year’s competition began at the restaurant level where bartenders across more than 515 LongHorn locations competed to move on to the regional round, where Anderson was named regional champion.

For more, visit longhornsteakhouse.com.