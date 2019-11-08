Goldey-Beacom College senior Mary Ann Jones, of Frederick, Maryland, made the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Women’s Cross Country Honor Roll for a second time, and sophomore Bernice Banks, of Belleville, New Jersey, got her first such honor, the college announced Nov. 7.

Jones and Banks are members of Goldey-Beacom’s women’s cross country team.

Jones again was a key contributor for the Lightning, competing in five of the squad’s six meets. She closed 32nd at the Fleet Feet Invitational in 23:49.5 and 48th at the CACC Championship in 24:20.2.

Banks saw time in four meets, which included a 41st-place showing at the GBC Fall Classic in 34:51.7. She also ran the Hornet Harrier Invitational in 35:50.4.

The women’s unit closed eighth at the CACC Championship for its best showing in 12 years. The Lightning also ended with four top-10 showings, including third at the GBC Fall Classic.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.