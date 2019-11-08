Beebe Healthcare was awarded an “A” in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Beebe’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.

Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update Nov. 7.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of healthcare committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an “A” through “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Beebe Healthcare is laser-focused on providing safe, quality healthcare to our patients,” said Rick Schaffner, interim CEO, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “This Leapfrog grade is a testament to the incredible work of our team members and an organization-wide commitment to quality.”

“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership in protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level — from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors — and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this ‘A.’”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent and the results are free to the public.

For Beebe Healthcare’s full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.