OnePoint Patient Care, a leader in local hospice pharmacy, e-prescribing technologies and Pharmacy Benefits Management solutions, announced plans to open a new hospice-dedicated pharmacy in Newark.

Anticipated to open in the first quarter of 2020, the pharmacy is part of OnePoint’s national expansion of its local pharmacy model with the ability to serve hospice patients throughout the Delaware Valley, including the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

“We understand how challenging it can be for hospices in many markets to find a reliable supply of medications,” said Jeffrey Hohl, OnePoint Patient Care CEO. “We’re excited to introduce our local dispensing services to Newark and the surrounding region in order to help our hospice partners serve their patients even more efficiently and compassionately.”

OnePoint’s experienced pharmacists specialize in hospice care, providing 24-hour clinical advice, custom medication compounding and therapeutic recommendations. In addition, the OneConnectPoint medication management application makes patient medication fulfillment and e-prescribing easier for hospice clinicians.

“Delaware Hospice has an exemplary 37-year service reputation for providing exceptional end-of-life care to patients throughout the entire state of Delaware and part of Pennsylvania,” said Michelle Burris, Delaware Hospice CEO. “As the hospice and palliative care industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Delaware Hospice requires a pharmacy partner that can advance our mission of service quality using the most advanced technologies, clinical experience and service delivery responsiveness.

OnePoint Patient Care is the ideal extension of our own service and brand.”

For more, visit oppc.com or delawarehospice.org.