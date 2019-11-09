5 vital facts about signing up

Accidents happen

Health insurance protects you from the unexpected. Accidents happen and people get sick.

Sign up by December 15

Open Enrollment has started but you must take action by December 15, no matter if this is your first time getting covered or if you are returning to shop and save.

Cheaper than you think

Last year, 9 in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. In fact, 2 out of 3 HealthCare.gov customers can find a plan for $10 or less this year.

Shop and save

If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2019, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2020. Every year, plans and prices change, you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.

Free help

If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a call or click away. Call 800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment now.