A single car hit a utility pole early Nov. 10, police said.

Two men have died after a single car crash on North Dupont Highway near Leipsic Road Sunday, Nov. 10, Dover police said.

The driver, 22, and the passenger, 28, were driving northbound when the car went off the east side of the road and struck a utility pole at 5 a.m, police said.

Both were declared deceased on the scene as a result of their injuries, police said.

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed until 10 a.m., and residents in the area lost power for several hours.

Police suspect alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash. They will withhold names and further details until notifying next of kin.