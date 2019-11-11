Christ Episcopal Church, 501-523 S. State St., Dover, will hold its annual Holly Fair holiday extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23.

There is no charge to attend and all are welcome. Activities and events will encompass multiple floors of the Parish House building. Some of the offerings are a large vendor/craft show in the Parish Hall; Ladies Boutique of new and gently used items; gourmet soup sale; candy and nuts sale; home baked goods sale; silent auction; and gift card raffle. A cafe featuring chicken salad, soup, chili and hot dogs will be available at lunchtime. All proceeds of the fair go to the upcoming restoration and renovation of the historic, 1734 church sanctuary project, planned for 2020.

For more, visit christchurchdover.org.