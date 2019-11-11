The Kent County Republicans’ October meeting provided an opportunity for Republicans to learn about upcoming legislation in the 150th General Assembly.

The speaker was Rep. Jeff Spiegelman of the 11th representative district, which includes parts of Clayton, Smyrna, Kenton and Middletown. Spiegelman won the Chairman’s challenge for the evening, and discussed election law, gun control, doctor-assisted suicide, school buses and minimum wage.

The next meeting for the KCR will be at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 21 Grotto Pizza, 1159 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

For more, visit kentrepublicans.com or call 922-1733.