The park features a mounted helicopter on South Little Creek Road, just east of Bay Road (Route 113) near IHOP

Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, will host the 10th anniversary ceremony of the Kent Memorial Park on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.

The park is on South Little Creek Road in Dover, just east of Bay Road (Route 113), across from IHOP.

"It's been a long process," said VVA State Council President Paul Davis, who will serve as keynote speaker at the chapter’s annual Veterans Day ceremony. After being ceded one-and-a-half acres by Kent County in 2007, the chapter raised private funds through brick sales to honor Kent Countians lost in Vietnam.

Dedicated on a snowy Veterans Day in 2009, the park grew to include memorials to Gold Star Mothers and Families, and to those lost in Korea and the Middle East. Later inclusions were a Huey 'Dustoff’ helicopter, a War Dog memorial, and a POW/MIA Chair of Honor that completed the park in 2017.

"It was our way of living up to the VVA motto, 'Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,'" said Davis.

The park is a source of community pride. The city and state added signs to direct visitors to it. One of those signs attracted an out of state visitor who, along with her young children, spent a summer afternoon visiting and learning about the memorials and their history.

Her visit was followed by a heartfelt letter of thanks and a contribution. The chapter responded by offering an invitation to her and her children to lead the crowd in the pledge of allegiance at the coming ceremony, which she accepted.

A WWII veteran who was a former POW, will also be honored at the ceremony.

A specially commissioned $10 coin can be purchased at the Nov. 11 ceremony, or beforehand at Forney’s Too Gift Shop, 102 W. Loockerman St. Dover. “We are proud to be part of this effort,” said Gary Knox, store owner. Coin sales will go toward maintaining the park.

Email PaulDavis5233@comcast.net for more information.