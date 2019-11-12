Volunteers planted 300 tulip bulbs on Market Street Plaza as the first phase of an initiative to beautify the approaches to Smyrna Town Hall

The Smyrna Downtown Renaissance Association, a nonprofit organization which encourages the beautification and preservation of Smyrna's Historic District, celebrated national Make a Difference Day Saturday, Oct. 26 with a beautification project on Market Street Plaza.

Since 1992, volunteers and communities across the country have come together on Make a Difference Day with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others. Make a Difference Day is co-sponsored nationally by the Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light.

In Smyrna, volunteers planted 300 red emperor tulip bulbs donated by the Downtown Renaissance Association as the first phase of an initiative to beautify the approaches to town hall.

Future phases will include the planting of two hollies, as well as beds of low-maintenance perennials and annuals at both ends of Market Street Plaza. The color palette for the plantings will be red and white, the town’s colors. A professional horticulturist designed the plantings pro bono, which will include a touch of blue in summer, since the plaza is also designated as Patriots Plaza, an effort to acknowledge residents who served their country in the armed services.

Association volunteers will maintain the plantings to provide more time for town employees to undertake urban reforestation projects which are a part of the 1,000 Trees for Smyrna initiative.

The Smyrna Downtown Renaissance Association promotes the revitalization of the historic downtown by advocated for small businesses, sponsoring downtown events, providing incentive grants to homeowners and businesses and by partnering with other organizations and agencies to preserve and enhance the historic district. The association receives no direct support from local, state or federal governments for its operations.

The public is invited to join the association which offers a number of events each year, including its signature wine tasting fundraiser. For more information, call 302-653-6449 or see mydowntownsmyrna.org/