The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 13 for St. Thomas More Academy, 133 St. Thomas More Drive, Magnolia, with members of the Chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joining to celebrate the school’s work in the community.

The mission at St. Thomas, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school in the Diocese of Wilmington, is to educate young women and men of all cultural and economic backgrounds for academic excellence using Catholic teachings and Gospel values; promote integrated arts, community service and athletics; develop individuals, in a safe environment, to share their God-given gifts; and graduate well-rounded citizens. STMA is the high school of Holy Cross Parish in Dover, a part of the Diocese of Wilmington.

STMA offers courses that will prepare students for college and beyond, experiences in music and the arts and a sports program. STMA’s international student program supports and furthers its mission of developing students who respect and appreciate diversity, understand other cultures and act as responsible citizens in a global society. STMA has hosted students from China, South Korea, Columbia, Switzerland, Spain and Japan.

STMA offers students the opportunity to give back to the community in acts of Christian service. Each student is required to complete 25 service hours per year as part of their graduation requirements. STMA’s emphasis on faith-based education and an attitude of service are built on the words of their namesake, St. Thomas More: “Education is not the piling on of learning, information, data, facts, skills or abilities, but is rather making visible what is hidden as a seed.”

For more, call 697-8100 or visit saintmore.org.