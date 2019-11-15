Delaware State Police are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery at Spruance City Liquors

Delaware State Police are investigating Thursday night's armed robbery at a Smyrna liquor store.

At 7:15 p.m., troopers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Spruance City Liquors, 625 Smyrna Clayton Boulevard, just outside Smyrna town limits.

An employee told troopers the unknown male suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money.

The employee turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect left.

The employee wasn't injured.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male, wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored mask. He was armed with what appeared to be a silver and black handgun, and is believed to have fled on foot.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to call Detective Weinstein at the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-697-4454 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.