Darius Jean-Baptiste, 19, was arrested after the search revealed heroin, marijuana and drug proceeds, Dover police said.

The Dover Police Department arrested Darius Jean-Baptiste, 19, on drug charges after assisting Delaware Probation and Parole with an administrative search of his home Nov. 13.

During the search in the 100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, they found 96 bags of heroin (.672 gram), 2.2 grams of "synthetic marijuana,” 1.6 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $330 in drug proceeds.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of counterfeit controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.