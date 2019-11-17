Open Enrollment season is in full swing and Healthcare.gov is open for business, but Delawareans only have until Dec. 15 to enroll.

According to a new Health and Human Services report, people can find even more affordable plans this year than in years past. For the past two years, more than 4 million uninsured people have been eligible for plans with $0 monthly premiums thanks to financial help.

A few vital facts on Open Enrollment:

— Sign up by Dec. 15. Open Enrollment started Nov. 1, but Delawareans must take action by Dec. 15, no matter if this is their first time getting covered or if they are returning to shop and save.

— Coverage could be cheaper than expected. Last year, nine in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. In fact, two of three Healthcare.gov customers can find a plan for $10 or less this year.

— Shop and save. Those who had coverage through Healthcare.gov for 2019 should come back to update their information and compare their options for 2020. Every year, plans and prices change, and Delawareans could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets their needs.

— Accidents happen: Health insurance protects from the unexpected. Accidents happen and people get sick.

— Free help is available. Those with questions on signing up or who want to talk through options with a trained professional can call 800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment.