Avery is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Avery arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA with wounds that indicated she had been shot with a pellet gun.

Despite having suffered at the hands of humans, the 10-year-old cat is full of love and affection. The senior still enjoys an occasional laser pointer game, or curling up in a warm lap.

She has done well with other cats in the free-roaming cat room at the BVSPCA's New Castle campus, where she is available for adoption.