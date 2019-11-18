You’ve heard of Bob Marley, the self-proclaimed “Soul Rebel” – now meet Saliym Cooper, the Soul Poet.

The 27-year-old Wilmington native has created a way to share his art, while also making a direct and personal connection with his audience.

For the past few years, the owner of the mobile book store, Brevity Bookspace, has created his “soul poems” for visitors at events like the Faerie Festival and spots like the Delaware Art Museum.

The process is relatively simple: the person sits before Cooper as he writes their name on an index card. They then share another name, subject or word with him, and share “a brief moment of silence” that includes contact with the eyes and the ether as well.

“Then the muses speak to me, and I write it down on the spot,” he said.

Most recently, Cooper took his talents to the Hockessin Art and Book Fair, where he wrote dozens of individual “soul poems” for guests – including Kathleen Kozur, of Wilmington, who was moved by the impressions he captured.

“I thought it was great,” she said, adding that she intended to frame the card he wrote the story upon.

“I love the magic of words, and I love connecting with other humans on a cosmic level, maybe help them on their journey however I can,” Cooper said of the reasons he was inspired to create his poems. “For me, words are medicine, so to me it’s like the one gift I can give without depleting myself.”

Cooper said the experience has brought him closer to the random strangers with whom he’s connected, with his on-the-spot pieces hitting the emotional mark.

“It’s enriching,” he said, as he recounted the story of a couple who took turns having a poem written at the Art and Book Fair – both of whom cried when they saw the results.

Turns out, their anniversary was in a few days, and Cooper’s poems were a perfect gift for the occasion, they told him.

“They said, ‘you are literally doing god’s work, and [to] continue to do it,’” Cooper said. “And they just held each other in an embrace. It was insane.”

Cooper’s migratory and sustainable mobile bookstore evolved from his Master’s thesis, and is where he helps increase literacy and social awareness by handing out books in the inner city.

To sustain himself, he hosts workshops with Brandywine Hundred and Claymont libraries, as well as working in the writing center at Cheyney University.

Find out more about Brevity Bookspace on Facebook.