A house fire in the 300 block of New Street in Middletown shortly before 3 a.m. Nov. 19, originated in the living room and was caused by an electrical malfunction. No injuries were reported, according to a press release from the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Upon arrival of the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, the residence was fully engulfed by fire. Multiple units were called to assist.

Damage estimated at about $100,000.