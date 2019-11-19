The Biggs Museum of American Art, 406 Federal St., Dover, will host several special programs and events in the coming months.

Award-winning Delaware photojournalist Gary Emeigh will share highlights from his recently released publication, “The Ink in My Blood,” which chronicles more than 50 years of his career in newspapers, from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Copies will be available for purchase at the book signing following the lecture. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors, free for members, students with valid ID and active military. RSVP at biggsmuseum.org or by calling 674-2111.

The museum’s Happy Holidays Dover, a special holiday celebration set for 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7, will feature festive treats, local choir performances, a display of holiday-themed dollhouses and a “kids-only” holiday gift shop. Children ages 4-12 can purchase handmade gifts for $10 or less for their family and decorate their own gift bags with the help of Biggs staff and volunteers. Admission is free all day.

At “The Art of Making the News: VIP Tours of the Delaware State News,” set for 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14, news staff will lead a tour through the offices of the Delaware State News, 110 Galaxy Drive, Dover, to trace the news from concept to printed paper with special insight into planning daily content and the newspaper printing press. Refreshments will be provided at this free event. RSVP at biggsmuseum.org or by calling 674-2111.

Ryan Grover, Biggs Museum curator, will lead “Photojournalism and Photography in Delaware” from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020, a panel discussion on the state of photojournalism in Delaware in the context of the 21st century digital photo media, emphasizing the adventures of the state's photojournalism past. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors, free for members, students with valid ID and active military. RSVP at biggsmuseum.org or by calling 674-2111.