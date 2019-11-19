A 38-year-old victim was shot Nov. 16 in Dover, police say.

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Nov. 16 on South State Street near Lakeland Avenue in Dover.

The 38-year-old victim was walking north on South State Street when a group of men walking south passed him and exchanged words. The victim heard one gunshot, which struck him, police said.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. The hospital reported the shooting at 10:30 a.m.

The suspects were described as black males, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Camden at (302) 697-4454 or Detective J. Dear at 302-698-8540.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.