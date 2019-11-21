Abdul-Rahim Bracey, 19, was arrested on drug and firearm charges Nov. 19, police say.

Dover police arrested Abdul-Rahim Bracey, 19, on drug and firearm offenses during a traffic stop Nov. 19.

Officers stopped Bracey at 10:35 a.m. for driving with expired tags in the area of North Dupont Highway and Lepore Road.

When they approached, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana and saw marijuana in plain view, police said.

After searching the car, they found a handgun, $205 in drug proceeds, a digital scale and 38 grams of marijuana.

Bracey was released after posting a $15,100 secured bond for possession of a firearm during commission of felony, possession with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by person prohibited, drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.