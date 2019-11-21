James Ray Rhodes was announced in the CACC's new role Nov. 20.

Christina Cultural Arts Center (CCAC) Board Chair and Search Committee Chair Carl Lathon, Jr. announced James Ray Rhodes has been appointed the organization's new executive director. He's succeeding H. Raye Jones Avery, who served CCAC for more than two decades.

"On behalf of the Christina Cultural Arts Center Board, Search Committee and staff, we thank Raye for her extraordinary service and welcome Mr. Rhodes to begin the next chapter in CCAC's distinctive mission of utilizing the arts to promote school success, career pathways, inclusion, access and equity," said Lathon.

Native Delawarean Rhodes, announced as the executive director Nov. 20, is a 21-year military veteran, who joins the CCAC team with extensive experience in nonprofit leadership and education.

A graduate of Hampton University and Wesley College and an architect by training, Rhodes' varied career includes serving as mathematics instructor in the Delaware public school system; chairing the Kingswood Community Center Board of Directors; and wide-ranging administrative service within county and local government.

Rhodes, who takes the helm on November 18, said, "Christina Cultural Arts Center plays a distinguished role in Delaware as one of the city's premier arts and education resources. It is an honor to succeed Raye and begin working with the board, staff and families to plot CCAC's new course for growth. I look forward to engaging CCAC's staff, neighbors, students, the board and other key stakeholders." Rhodes will be scheduling press interviews at the start of the New Year.

Jones Avery announced her plans to leave CCAC after 28 years of dedicated service to pursue opportunities in the creative economy. "I have every confidence in the next phase of CCAC's journey and will support Mr. Rhodes' transition in any way I can," she said.