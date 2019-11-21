Scholarships amounting to $3,500 were given to local students. Megan Aube from Appo High received the grand prize of $1,000.

Certain Middletown streets were named after well-known people in the neighborhood.

Megan Aube, Appoquinimink High senior, won the grand prize of $1,000 from the Middletown Historical Society Nov. 19 for her paper on Pennington Street, named after the family of a Civil War soldier who owned a farm in Odessa.

Aube said the award was a great accomplishment because of all the hard work she put into the paper.

“I put a lot of hours into this paper,” she said. “Coming into the society’s office building itself and working at home for hours to make sure it was a good enough paper was a lot of work.”

She said she is thankful for the scholarship and it will help with paying for college.

Alison Matsen gave a brief history of each of the streets prior to handing out the scholarships amounting to $3,500: Peterson Road, Pennington Street, Redding Street, Lake Street and Shallcross Lake Road.

The research papers were judged by a committee of five members: four from the society’s Board and a representative from the Appoquinimink Community Library.

“They represent people who have been lifelong members of the community.” said Dave Matsen, Middletown Historical Society committee chairman and board member. The society was founded in 1985 to collect, preserve, educate and encourage the development of Middletown’s history.

He said it was great having the students educating them on town history for a change.

“Usually people come to the museum to learn about the history and use our research facilities,” he said. “This time we reversed that. We have the students educating us and finding out information about our town.”

Alison Matsen said 300 years ago there were only two streets in Middletown: Main Street, known as the portage route, and Broad Street, formerly Upper Kings Highway.

Once the railroad town was incorporated in 1861, more streets were added, typically named after locally prominent families.

Students Tiana Rahming, Howard High School of Technology, Mari Collick, Middletown High; Destiny Pritchett; Early College High School at Delaware State University; and Faith Skinner, Appo High, also received scholarships.