Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is launching Brew with a Legend, a regional beer competition where homebrewers vie for the opportunity to brew their signature recipe with craft beer pioneer and Iron Hill co-founder Mark Edelson.

Five winners will be chosen, one from each region in which Iron Hill operates, including Delaware, New Jersey, South Carolina, Central Pennsylvania and the Greater Philadelphia area. In keeping with Iron Hill’s tradition of community involvement, the winning beer will be available on tap with $1 per pint donated to the winner’s charity of choice as well as a dedicated Give 20, a fundraising evening where the selected non-profits can earn twenty percent of food sales. In addition to bragging rights, winning homebrewers will receive a $500 Iron Hill gift card and a sixtel of their prize-winning beer.

“Iron Hill has always had strong connections to the homebrewer community,” said Edelson. “Kevin Finn and I started as homebrewers over 20 years ago and have been lucky enough to turn our passion into a thriving and growing business pairing craft beer with made from scratch menu items. While I may question the name of the competition, the respect I have for the creativity found within the homebrewer community continues to astound us as professional brewers.”

Homebrewers must register online before Dec. 20, and can find a comprehensive parameter of rules and regulations, as well as the registration link, at bit.ly/2D42Q0T. Entrants must submit four 12-ounce bottles for judging at designated regional locations starting Dec. 26, through Jan. 8, 2020. Each homebrewer may submit up to three beer entries. Beers will be judged by a panel of Iron Hill regional brewers, Edelson and celebrated craft beer industry guest judges. Regional judging will take place Jan. 11, 2020, where five finalists will be selected from each of the five regions. A final round of judging will take place Jan. 18, 2020. Winning beers will be brewed within the first few weeks of February in order to be on tap in early March 2020.

For more, visit ironhillbrewery.com/brew-with-a-legend.