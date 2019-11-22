A suspect broke into Lana Nails and stole cash Nov. 21, police said.

A white male suspect broke a back glass door to Lana Nails, 155 North Dupont Highway, and stole the contents of a register before fleeing Nov. 21, police said.

Officers responded to the burglary alarm at 11:01 p.m. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants in the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.