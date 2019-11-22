The Dover Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Donald Buxton, will perform the second concert of its 2019-20 at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Rollins Center at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

The family concert will feature popular medleys of movie themes and show tunes. Sweet treats will be available at a bake sale, and valet parking will be available.

Admission is $20 adults, $15 seniors, students, military and first responders; 18 and younger free with paid adult. Tickets are available in advance and at the door.

For tickets and more, visit doversymphony.org or call 492-0353.