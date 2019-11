Bayhealth Hospital cancer patients recently received blankets, messages of hope and other items from Winner Subaru in Dover and the Delaware Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as part of the Subaru Loves to Care Initiative.

As part of the initiative, Winner Subaru customers were invited to share messages of hope, and blankets and other items are donated to the Bayhealth Cancer Center for every vehicle purchased.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/cancer.