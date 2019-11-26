52-year-old Sanetta V. Felton, of Hartly, charged

A traffic stop in Milton led to drug charges for a Hartly woman.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, a Delaware State Police trooper observed a gray Dodge Dart failing to maintain its lane of travel while traveling north on Hudson Road. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 52-year-old Sanetta V. Felton.

The trooper observed a baggie of what appeared to be powder cocaine and a jar of what appeared to be marijuana in plain view. A search of the vehicle was conducted and found about 22.8 grams of cocaine, 4.2 grams of marijuana, 6.9 grams of THC and drug paraphernalia.

Felton was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to remain in a single lane. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $50,650 secured bond.