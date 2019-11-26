The Delaware Department of Transportation recently released a traffic alert stating that Myers Drive between Hartly and Lockwood Chapel roads in Hartly will be closed from 7 a.m. Dec. 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 6.

The road closure is due to the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Northbound traffic will travel east on Hartly Road, north onto Judith Road, west on Lockwood Chapel Road and return to Myers Drive.

Southbound traffic will travel east on Lockwood Chapel Road, south onto Judith Road, west on Hartly Road and back to Myers Drive.