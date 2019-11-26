More stores are starting Black Friday on Thanksgiving. Here's what shoppers and companies had to say.

Huddled around the kitchen table with coupons and shopping lists scattered around, families sometimes spend part of Thanksgiving Day planning their Black Friday shopping spree.

But, each year stores seem to open their doors earlier and earlier. This year, big names like Best Buy, Target and Macy’s are starting sales at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

“With the shortened season this year, we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to cross everything off their holiday list at Target,” a representative said.

Still, many Delawareans said Thanksgiving Day should be reserved for family time, both for shoppers and employees.

“No stores should be open on Thanksgiving,” Meghan Elizabeth, a Smyrna resident, said. “Black Friday is a nightmare for retail workers as it is. Let them spend one full day with their families before the holiday chaos begins.”

Some retailers offer special incentives or overtime pay for these employees who work Thanksgiving.

Walmart will open their stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will give a free dinner to all employees working that day, a representative said.

Walmart employees who work their scheduled shifts Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 get 15% off a basket of products, above their usual 10% associate discount.

Other stores like Macy’s and Target said they offer overtime pay and consider employee scheduling preferences.

At Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth, most stores are open from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday. But, some choose to close Thanksgiving because their staff is too small to cover the shifts, said Amy Schnerr, Rehoboth Tanger Outlets general manager

Not all big brands are open Thanksgiving. T.J.Maxx and its sister brands, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense, will be closed Turkey Day.

“We consider ourselves an associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give associates the time to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends,” a T.J.Maxx representative said. The stores will open at 7 a.m. Black Friday, but they don’t offer any special sales.

Some stores, like Lowe’s, choose to close Thanksgiving but offer deals throughout November.

Others, like Walmart, are already offering pre-Black Friday deals online.

Seaford resident Salli Fulkerson Saunders said she thinks sales are early enough without opening Thanksgiving.

“If they’re going to start their Black Friday sales the day after Halloween, then they should be closed on Thanksgiving and open for regular hours on Black Friday,” she said.

Susan Bunni Bodan owns a sewing machine store called Sew What! on Kirkwood Highway. She said she closes her store on Thanksgiving, so the community can enjoy a meal together.

“We’re hosting Thanksgiving here in the store,” Bodan said. “That’s what our store is about: building a community. It’s not just about selling stuff, it’s about how we can help you reach your end goals.”

Still, Thanksgiving shopping sometimes makes up part of the celebration, Schnerr said: “To some families, shopping around Thanksgiving weekend is part of their family tradition. It’s an activity that some families really enjoy doing together.”

Some companies closed on Thanksgiving

PetSmart: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open Black Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lowe’s: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open Black Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first 300 customers at each store will get a chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl.

“We started our sales Nov. 1, giving customers the opportunity to shop deals all month long, not just on Black Friday,” a representative said.

T.J.Maxx: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Most stores (including Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores) open Black Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are also not offering any Black Friday deals. We generally don’t do any promotional pricing activity like sales or coupons – just exciting merchandise at amazing prices, every single day!” a representative said.

Some starting Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving

These hours are accurate for most stores, but some (mostly New England) states have blue laws that require all stores to be closed on Thanksgiving.

Walmart: Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and remains open for Black Friday.

“All Walmart stores will continue to operate as normal for the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday with in-store Black Friday events beginning at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving evening. For the customers who can’t wait to start saving, Walmart is offering customers more ways to save so they have the flexibility to shop the big event however they want,” a representative said.

Macy’s: Open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 2 a.m. Black Friday. The store then reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“As we do every year, we surveyed our incredible colleagues in our stores to understand their Thanksgiving staffing preferences and allow them to opt-in for shifts. Additionally, colleagues who work any shift on Thanksgiving day will be compensated with overtime pay. We deeply value the commitment and contribution of our colleagues across the country as we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our customer,” a representative said.

Target: Open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. Black Friday. The store then reopens 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Thanksgiving is one of the most exciting days in retail and many of our team members look forward to coming together as a team to serve guests and officially kick-off the holiday season. All our hourly team members who work on Thanksgiving get pay equal to time-and-a-half their hourly rate. In addition, throughout Thanksgiving weekend and the holiday season, we have fun as a team, with many stores finding meaningful ways to recognize their team members for all that they do throughout the year, especially during busy shopping days like Thanksgiving,” a representative said.

Best Buy: Open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. Black Friday. The store then reopens 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“For years, millions of customers have shown that they want to shop our stores on Thanksgiving to take advantage of great deals, and we want to be there for them. This is our favorite time of year. Our employees spend months making sure they know everything about the latest tech gifts and services, to help customers choose the right gift for their family and friends,” a representative said.

Tanger Outlets at Rehoboth: Most stores open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and remain open until 10 p.m. Black Friday.

“The fun thing about Black Friday and Thanksgiving is if you don’t want to be there, you’re not there,” general manager Amy Schnerr said. “Everyone who is shopping on those weekends, want to be there. They’re happy.”