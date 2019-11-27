The Delaware Department of Transportation has suspended construction-related lane closures on major projects in order to help with traffic around the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The suspension began at 6 a.m. Nov. 27, until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. At any time, emergency lane and/or shoulder closures may occur on the roadways.

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles’ locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27. DMV will not have evening hours on Nov. 27.

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Offices will be closed Nov. 28 and 29. DMV offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Dec. 2.

DART First State’s statewide transit services for both fixed route and paratransit service will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

DART services will operate on their regular schedules on Nov. 29 Additional transit information is available at dartfirststate.com.

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will operate its Sunday service on Thanksgiving Day with service to Claymont and Wilmington. DART’s Transportation Store at the Wilmington Station will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Train passengers are encouraged to purchase their train fares in advance. The on-board fare can also be paid on the train and a credit for the difference can be received at a Philadelphia SEPTA ticket counter.