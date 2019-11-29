WalletHub surveyed nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2019 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount)

1. Stage (69.83%)

2. Belk (66.92%)

3. Bealls Florida (62.56%)

4. JCPenney (60.97%)

5. Kohl's (57.10%)

6. New York & Company (56.27%)

7. Dick's Sporting Goods (52.27%)

8. Kmart (51.84%)

9. Sears (49.25%)

10. Fred Meyer (47.14%)

To view the full report and each retailer’s rank in all product categories, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-retailers-for-black-friday/8385/

Stage has the highest overall discount rate at 69.83 percent, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 11.77 percent.

The overall average discount for Black Friday is 40 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.

The “Apparel & Accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, 22.80% of all offers, whereas the “Consumer Packaged Goods” category has the smallest at 3.04 percent.