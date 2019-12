The historic Hale Byrnes House, 606 Old Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, will host a holiday open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7.

That night, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., the American Revolution Round Table of Northern Delaware will present John Sweeney, “George Read and the Delaware Conspiracy.” Cost is $5 at the door, includes coffee and dessert. Families and children welcome.

For more, visit halebyrnes.org.