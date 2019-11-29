Bradley is seven months old

Bradley lost his home after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, but was given a second chance by the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The seven-month-old is finding shelter life to be quite stressful. He's looking for a quiet home where he can come out of his shell, and would like to meet all family members first. Once he's comfortable, Bradley forgets he's a little big for a lap dog!

Bradley is available at the Brandywine SPCA's Georgetown campus. He, along with over 1,000 other homeless pets, will be at the Mega Adoption Event on Dec. 7 and 8 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. All pet at the event will be available for a $35 adoption fee.