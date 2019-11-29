Crossroad pipe replacement in Hartly

From 7 a.m. December 2, until 3 p.m. December 6, Myers Drive between Hartly Road and Lockwood Chapel Road, Hartly will be closed for crossroad pipe replacement for drainage improvements.

Detour:

Northbound traffic will travel east on Hartly Road, north onto Judith Road, west on Lockwood Chapel Road and return to Myers Drive.

Southbound traffic will travel east on Lockwood Chapel Road, south onto Judith Road, west on Hartly Road and back to Myers Drive.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.