This year's honorees are Harry Thompson, John Weik, David Thomas Sr., Mikel Herbert, Stephen Hudson, Roy Arrighi and Larry Thornton

The Town of Smyrna is hosting the 2019 Veterans Recognition Ceremony Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m., at John Bassett Moore Intermediate School on South Street.

The mayor and each member of town council select one veteran to be honored at this annual tribute.

This year’s honorees are Harry Thompson, John Weik, David Thomas Sr., Mikel Herbert, Stephen Hudson, Roy Arrighi and Larry Thornton.

The community is invited to attend.