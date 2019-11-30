Incident occurred on East Savannah Road in Lewes

Delaware State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Lewes.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, troopers responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Savannah Road for an armed man threatening suicide. While troopers were communicating with the 47-year-old male outside of the residence, he displayed a handgun. A trooper responded by firing at the man, who was struck by the bullet. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is in its early stages. Further details will be released as they become available.