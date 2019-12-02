Bike Delaware, in conjunction with Dave’s Road Bikes, will host a shop talk from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Dave’s Road Bikes, 1238 Forrest Ave., Dover.

This is the third shop talk in a series of events presented this year by Bike Delaware, an organization that advocates for safe, convenient and fun cycling and walking for everyone.

“The shop talks we’ve held this year have provided us with opportunities to meet with cyclists up and down the state and learn their concerns, hear their ideas and share information and plans we have from our partners and stakeholders,” said James Wilson, executive director of Bike Delaware. “Each talk has taken on its own personality and the agenda is driven by the attendees. We’re looking forward to hearing what cyclists and pedestrians in Dover have to tell us.”

Additional Shop Talks are planned in 2020 in this ongoing effort to support people of all ages, abilities and means who choose to bicycle and walk for health, work and play.

For more, visit bikede.org or call 722-4591.