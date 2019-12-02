There's an app for that (really). And websites.

Step back from shopping for a few minutes, or maybe come up with a new gift idea.

'Oblique Strategies' started as a deck of cards and stood the test of time.

Read about 'em here:

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2009/sep/07/oblique-strategies

Find a strategy on this website:

http://stoney.sb.org/eno/oblique.html

App for iOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/oblique-strategies-se/id1104927011

App for Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.monoloco.obliquestrategies&hl=en_US