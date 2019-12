The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated new member Nations Lending with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 21, in celebration of its new branch, 19621 Blue Bird Lane, Suite 3, Rehoboth Beach.

Matthew Trone, personal mortgage advisor for the branch, said he is excited and ready to help with all the community’s mortgage needs and questions.

For more, visit nationslending.com/rehoboth-beach-de or call 643-2670.