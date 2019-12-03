Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, questioned David Hale, under secretary of state for political affairs at the U.S. State Department, on Dec. 3 about the false narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in our 2016 elections.

The exchange took place during a committee hearing focused on the future of U.S. policy towards Russia.

“Two weeks ago, Dr. Fiona Hill of the National Security Council testified before the House Intelligence Committee that the Russian intelligence services have in fact been promoting a false narrative that Ukraine interfered in our 2016 election and you previously told Sen. Menendez in response to his questioning that you're not aware of any credible evidence that Ukraine interfered in our 2016 elections,” said Coons. “Would you agree, as you said in your own opening, that understanding the Russian threat requires our also being clear that there is no evidence of Ukraine having interfered in our 2016 elections?”

“I have seen nothing that is credible along those lines,” responded Hale. “[O]ur focus at the State Department has been, as it should be, on the proven Russian interference in the 2016 elections and plans to do so in 2020.”

Video and audio are available at bit.ly/2OJWXwo.