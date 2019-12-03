Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore announced Dec. 3 it received a grant from the Welfare Foundation to offer children younger than 3 with autism Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

Easterseals was awarded this grant in the Welfare Foundation’s last grant cycle.

“Easterseals is pleased to partner with the Welfare Foundation to provide ABA therapy to children with autism,” said Easterseals President and CEO Kenan Sklenar. “With this grant we will be able to touch hundreds of lives through this therapy and hope to make a vast difference in their future. Thank you to the Welfare Foundation for giving us this opportunity to change lives.”

Applied Behavior Analysis therapy programs help increase language and communication skills; improve attention, focus, social skills, memory and academics by focusing on teaching new skills. Family education and support is also a critical component when working with very young children. Studies show, when ABA therapy starts before age 2, the therapy is even more successful.

Originally formed in 1930 by Pierre S. du Pont and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the Welfare Foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uses its assets and the income they generate to promote the social welfare of people and communities across the state of Delaware and in southern Chester County, Pennsylvania.

For more, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.