Route 13 north of East Glenwood Avenue was closed for more than four hours Dec. 3.

UPDATE: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9:35 a.m.

A car traveling northbound on Route 13 in the left lane, north of East Glenwood Avenue, struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the lane facing southbound at 5:23 p.m Dec. 3. The pedestrian Carole Anne Kasson, 67, of Smyrna was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver saw the pedestrian and attempted to brake, but was unable to avoid the collision, police said. The car came to a controlled stop after the crash and remained on the scene.

Kasson was not using a crosswalk, wearing reflective clothing or carrying a light, police said.

The 37-year-old female driver from Clayton was transported to the Smyrna Bayhealth Medical Center, treated for minor injuries and released. Three children were in the vehicle and were uninjured.

The roadway was closed for four and a half hours while the investigation was completed and the roadway was cleared.

The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the crash.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Smyrna Police Department has reported a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Route 13.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the area of the Duck Creek Bridge. Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.

The investigation is in its early stages. More information will be released as it becomes available.