Here's where to vote and what you will be voting on.

The Appoquinimink School District will hold voting for its property tax referendum for operational expenses and school construction projects Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is open to district residents 18 and older who are U.S. citizens.

Two proposals will be on the ballot.

One part is for operating funds for:

staff recruitment and retention, security improvements including one officer at each campus, replacing instructional technology equipment, expenses associated with growth including salaries, transportation, facilities maintenance, textbooks and instructional materials.

The second proposal is for these projects:

buying land on Summit Bridge Road for a campus for kindergarten to 12th grade, construction of an elementary school at the Summit Bridge site, construction of an early childhood center next to Brick Mill Road Elementary, replacing the roof and HVAC system at Middletown High School, replacing turf at four athletic fields.

The tax increase for a home with an average assessment will be $21.06 per month or $252.72 per year.

Polling sites

Sixteen polling places will be open. Eligible voters can cast a ballot at any location.

Alfred G. Waters Middle, 1235 Cedar Lane Road, Middletown

Appoquinimink Activity Center, 651 N. Broad St., Middletown

Brick Mill Elementary, 378 Brick Mill Road, Middletown

Bunker Hill Elementary, 1070 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown

Carvel State Office Bldg., 820 N. French St., Wilmington

Everett Meredith Middle, 504 S. Broad St., Middletown

Lorewood Grove Elementary, 820 Mapleton Ave., Middletown

Louis L. Redding Middle, 201 New St., Middletown

Marion E. Proffitt Training Center, 118 S. Sixth St., Odessa

Middletown High, 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown

NCCo Conservation Center, 2430 Old County Road, Newark

Old State Elementary, 580 Tony Marchio Dr., Townsend

Olive B. Loss Elementary, 200 Brennan Blvd., Bear

Silver Lake Elementary, 200 E. Cochran St., Middletown

Townsend Elementary, 126 Main St., Townsend

Townsend Fire Hall, 107 Main St., Townsend